22,340 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in UGI by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

