221 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 24.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Okta by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Okta by 8.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $224.89 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

