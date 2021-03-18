20,929 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IQVIA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.32.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.06.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

