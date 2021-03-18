20,161 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

