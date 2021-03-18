20,000 Shares in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHIC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

