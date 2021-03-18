$2.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $3.01. Chubb posted earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.13. 4,643,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. Chubb has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

