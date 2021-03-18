$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.45. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $5.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $280,511,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG stock traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $597.61. The company had a trading volume of 170,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,740. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $241.21 and a 52 week high of $626.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $587.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.