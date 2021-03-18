$180.14 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post sales of $180.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.00 million and the lowest is $147.50 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $747.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.72 million, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.