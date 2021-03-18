175,000 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,799,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,807,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,098,000.

MRVI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. 18,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,523. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

