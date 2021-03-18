$14.52 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report sales of $14.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.35 million and the lowest is $13.20 million. Veru posted sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $59.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.