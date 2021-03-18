133,132 Shares in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) Purchased by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Juniper Industrial accounts for 0.4% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Industrial by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,762,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JIH traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,181. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

