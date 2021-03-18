12Ships (TSHP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.10 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 137.6% against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $151.94 million and approximately $100.10 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.26 or 0.00634317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069312 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033977 BTC.

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,950,246,237 coins. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

