1,292 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

TopBuild stock opened at $208.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

