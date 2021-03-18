116,304 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 116,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,893,000 after buying an additional 3,741,982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after buying an additional 570,832 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,997,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 429,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

