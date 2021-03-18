1,160 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NovoCure by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $243,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 75.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush increased their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $145.09 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

