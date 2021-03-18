$108.17 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $108.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.40 million and the highest is $112.10 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $89.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $425.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $423.73 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

