10,000 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

