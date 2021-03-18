$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

