0Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.29 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and approximately $565,166.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00031131 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.