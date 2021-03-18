$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 214,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,447. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

