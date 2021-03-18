$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 214,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,447. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.