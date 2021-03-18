$0.81 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,156. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.