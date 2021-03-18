$0.54 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:HSII remained flat at $$37.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.