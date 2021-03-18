$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

