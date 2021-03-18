$0.22 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

AZEK stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. 922,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $22,005,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 535,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 433,683 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

