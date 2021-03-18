$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 123,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,646,404. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

