-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 775,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,284. The stock has a market cap of $486.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

