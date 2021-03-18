$0.17 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Shares of TNL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 477,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,084. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $65.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

