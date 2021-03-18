$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 15,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,737. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.