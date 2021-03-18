-$0.16 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cutera posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cutera stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 3,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,330. The company has a market cap of $568.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

