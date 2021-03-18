$0.03 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

RAD stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

