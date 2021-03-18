$0.03 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 753,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,087. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $796.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

