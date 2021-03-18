$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Harmonic reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $841.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $773,381.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,314 shares of company stock worth $2,280,898. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

