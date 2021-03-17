Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $247,680.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,023,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,018,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

