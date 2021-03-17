Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of ZYME opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,385 shares of company stock worth $223,156 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.