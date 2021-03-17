Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $656.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00075202 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002533 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,351,256,364 coins and its circulating supply is 11,059,789,211 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

