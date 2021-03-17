Zilla 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,388.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $280,574.51 and approximately $25,388.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00649074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035212 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.