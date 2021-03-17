Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $135,647.02 and $7,087.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,794.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.72 or 0.00936862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00345219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00029574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002430 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,655,302 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

