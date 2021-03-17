Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covanta (NYSE:CVA) to “Buy”

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding is developing and commercializing innovative technology to further strengthen its existing operations. Also, the company is efficiently managing its expenses and is focused on its first Total Ash Processing System facility to reduce the long-term costs of ash disposal, thereby becoming more sustainable. Further, it lowered its annual dividend rate and implemented cost-saving measures to preserve liquidity amid this unprecedented economic crisis. Moreover, systematic investments in organic projects will further expand operations and boost its performance. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, high-debt level amid the current economic uncertainty remains a concern. Non-renewal of contracts and their possible cancellations along with the presence of stringent laws and regulations might hinder growth.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

CVA opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Covanta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

