Zacks Investment Research Lowers REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $796,685.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $4,840,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

