Zacks Investment Research Lowers Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

