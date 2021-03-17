Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $296.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.05 and a 200-day moving average of $257.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WD-40 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

