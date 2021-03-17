Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $263.13 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the third quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

