Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post $230.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.00 million and the highest is $231.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $225.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 4,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,347. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.