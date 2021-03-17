Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.66. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,345. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $901.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.40.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,669,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

