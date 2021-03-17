Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

