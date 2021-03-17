Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PS. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

