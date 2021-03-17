Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post sales of $767.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.60 million and the highest is $778.50 million. Pentair reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 808,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,095. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

