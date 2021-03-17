Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.47). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,597. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.