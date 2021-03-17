Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.47). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,597. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

