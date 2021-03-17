Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Fury Gold Mines also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

