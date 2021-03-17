Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will post sales of $402.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.75 million. CoreLogic reported sales of $443.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. CoreLogic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

